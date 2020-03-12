Ravinia Announces 2020 Concert Lineup

You know summer is right around the corner when Ravinia Festival reveals their 2020 concert lineup.

Ravinia President and CEO Welz Kauffman joined Richard Milne to reveal the artists playing this summer. Tickets are available to donors as early as March 17 and will go on sale to the public on April 28 for June and July concerts and April 29 for August and September concerts.

You can find more information and a full list of concerts over at Ravinia's website, but take a look at highlighted shows below.

June 13 - Sheryl Crow

June 19 - Andrew Bird, Calexico, Iron & Wine, Joseph

June 24 - Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra, Tonic

June 26 - Indigo Girls, Ani DiFranco

June 27 - Steve Miller Band, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

July 1 - John Fogerty

July 5 - King Crimson & The Zappa Band

August 12 - Ziggy Marley

August 24 - Bryan Ferry

August 25 - John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band

August 27 - Gipsy Kings

September 2 - Australian Pink Floyd

September 13 - Rodrigo Y Gabriela

Related: How Poi Dog Pondering Was The First Act To Sell Out Ravinia