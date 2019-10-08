The story of a Pakistani teenager who's inspired by Springsteen, as reviewed by The Regular Guy

October 8, 2019
93XRT Staff
Categories: 
Going to the Show with A Regular Guy

Was the Regular Guy revved up like a deuce, another runner in the night by Blinded by the Light? Or did he find it very unpleasin'? Go to the show with Just A Regular Guy every Thursday at 7:15am and 6:15pm, presented by Classic Cinemas. 

Tags: 
Going To The Show With A Regular Guy

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Where'd You Go, Bernadette Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Blinded by the Light Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Unlikely Comeback Of The Cassette Tape Inside The Archives
View More Episodes