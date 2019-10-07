Will the Regular Guy's review of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw have you racing to see the movie?
October 7, 2019
Categories:
Put the pedal to the metal with The Regular Guy's review of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Go to the show every Thursday at 7:15am & 6:15pm, presented by Classic Cinemas.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Lollapalooza
Upcoming Events
10 Oct
Autumn Brews Chicago Botanic Garden
10 Oct
The play The Great Leap Steppenwolf Theatre
10 Oct
The exhibit Troubled Waters: Chicago 1919 Race Riot DuSable Museum of African-American History
10 Oct
National Runaway Safeline National Runaway Safeline
10 Oct
Rainbow Hospice & Palliative Rainbow Hospice & Paliative Care