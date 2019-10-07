Will the Regular Guy's review of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark scare you off of seeing this one in time for Halloween?

October 7, 2019
93XRT Staff
Categories: 
Going to the Show with A Regular Guy

Ok, so he's not gonna review EVERY scary story told in the dark, but The Regular Guy DOES review this particular Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark. Go to the show with Just A Regular Guy every Thursday at 7:15am & 6:15pm, presented by Classic Cinemas.

Tags: 
Going To The Show With A Regular Guy

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Unlikely Comeback Of The Cassette Tape Inside The Archives
Hey Lin, What Do You Have Against Wisconsin and The Packers? Best Of XRT
Are Music Festival Lineups All The Same Now? Inside The Archives
View More Episodes