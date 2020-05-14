Save Our Chicago Concert Stages

Help support Chicago concert venues during COVID-19 so they'll still be there when live music can return. Donate at CIVLCHICAGO.COM

The mission of CIVL is to advocate on behalf of Chicago's independent performance venues.

CIVL acts to secure the long-term future of these and other venues for the benefit of our communities and emerging artists. Member venues have played a crucial role in the development of Chicago’s music over the last 50 years by nurturing local, national and international talent, and providing a platform for these artists to build their careers and develop their music. Chicago's independent venues provide thousands of jobs, as well as millions of dollars in salaries, revenues, charitable donations and taxes. CIVL strives to gain recognition for the essential role these venues have played in defining the music culture as it exists in Chicago today.