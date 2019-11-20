See Flora Cash Live From Studio X

November 20, 2019
93XRT Staff
Categories: 
Features
Live From Studio X

Flora Cash is performing Live From a special Studio X on 11/25 at The Empty Bottle - 1035 N. Western Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60622! We’re opening doors to listeners at 2:00 PM and letting guests in, up to capacity—no ticket or guest list reservation required. Performance start at 3:00 PM.

Must be 21+ to attend. 

Entry will only be granted to the first group of attendees in line, up to capacity. Attendance in line does not guarantee entry.

Presented by Goose Island Beer Company, Chicago’s Beer. 

Find out more about past Studio X's here

Tags: 
Flora Cash
Live From Studio X

Recent Podcast Audio
The Mystique And Intrigue Of Halloween Concerts Inside The Archives
The Regular Guy Reviews Ad Astra Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Hustlers Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews IT: Chapter 2 Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Ready or Not Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Where'd You Go, Bernadette Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes