Square Roots Online 2020 Line Up

Old Town School of Folk Music & Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce

Square Roots Festival is Online in 2020!

Music Lineup Announced!

https://squareroots.org/music/2020/

Concert livestream is Saturday, August 29, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Music lineup featuring:

The O’My’s

Dehd

Frank Waln

Bomba con Buya

Andrew Sa and the Cosmic Country Showcase Band

Tune in to the Square Roots livestream concert on Saturday night, August 29th starting at 6:00 PM featuring stellar sets from young, soul duo from Chicago, The O’My’s with their vintage sound for a new era, the heartfelt indie rock of Dehd recently named “best new music” by Pitchfork, Sicangu Lakota hip-hop artist, Frank Waln Puerto Rican music and dance ensemble, Bomba con Buya and the crooning, country and western music of Andrew Sa and the Cosmic Country Showcase Band. Enjoy this amazing night of music straight from the Old Town School stage into the comfort of your own home.

THE REST OF THE FEST • August 23 - 30, 2020

Get ready to celebrate Lincoln Square! The Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce and Old Town School of Folk Music are working together to bring the best of the neighborhood to the residents. In addition to the online concert on Saturday, August 29th, we’ll have incredible packages highlighting the best food, craft beer, and artisan goods you have come to love at Square Roots - all available to enjoy in the comfort of your home.



While we’ll miss enjoying the crowd down Lincoln, this is a chance for the community to come together to support and celebrate our unique local businesses and these two important non-profit organizations. Your support is critical to keeping art programs, small businesses, and local non-profit groups open and available to the community and city. Stay tuned here and on social media for more details. We look forward to bringing you a different kind of Square Roots, and thank you for your support and generosity!



General Packages Info:



Keep neighborhood festivals alive and help support small businesses and artists by purchasing some unique fundraising packages from local restaurants, breweries, and artisans. Some participants in Square Roots online this year include Timeless Toys, Hazel, Enjoy, An Urban General Store, Begyle Brewing, Luella's Southern Kitchen, Davis Theater & Carbon Arc Bar & Board, Sacred Art, Nomadic Ant, Dovetail Brewing, VIN312 Winery, Amy's Candy Bar, Savory Spice Shop, Urban Pooch and more!



Packages will be available for purchase on squareroots.org along with a centralized pickup location in Lincoln Square, soon to be determined. All proceeds directly support the small businesses participating and include a donation to Old Town School Of Folk Music’s financial aid programs and Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber Of Commerce farmers markets, small business programs, and neighborhood beautification projects.