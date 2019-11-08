Terri Hemmert Named Chicago’s Best Radio DJ

XRT fans have long known the treasure that Terri Hemmert is. Unequivocally loved by many, Terri was named the Best Radio DJ in Chicago Reader’s Best of Chicago Poll.

The annual poll surveys Chicagoans on the best the city has to offer. From art, food, sports, music, culture and much more, we’re honored to have Terri named the Best Radio DJ in Chicago.

"I love music. I love radio. I love our listeners. And I love my radio family,” Hemmert wrote back in June when she announced her new chapter with XRT.

It’s a joy every time we get to share this love with her when she cracks a mic. Whether it’s during her weekly Breakfast With The Beatles show or filling in on air, one thing is certain. Terri Hemmert is one of a kind.

By the way, runner-up for this honor was our very own Lin Brehmer, Lin there’s always next year. This is the year of our beloved Terri Hemmert!