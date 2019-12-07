The 3 Songs That Changed The Lumineers Lives

The Lumineers treated fans to a night to remember at the 93XRT Holiday Jam at the Vic Theatre. With a packed house on hand, The Lumineers delivered a career-spanning set with the whole crowd singing along.

Prior to taking the stage, we caught up with Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites to find out the songs that changed their lives.

Bob Seger - Old Time Rock & Roll

Schultz has a personal connection to this song saying it was one of the earliest tunes he learned to play live and did so because his father loved the song. He indicated it was one of the songs that made him want to play music because his dad would get excited.

The Cranberries - Dreams

Fraites remembers seeing the music video for this song and becoming obsessed with it. It was one of the songs that made him want to learn how to play drums.

Green Day - Dookie

The whole album played a profound impact on Schultz's life. It was a CD he played over and over. In fact, he played it so much that it ended up scratching out after a while.

