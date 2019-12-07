The 5 Songs That Changed Joseph's Lives

Joseph kicked off night two of the 93XRT Holiday Jam at the Vic Theatre and we caught up with the Closner sister to find out what five songs changed their lives forever. From the tunes that made them sing along together to songs that hit home, here's the five tracks they chose.

Sister Act 2 (Finale) - "Joyful Joyful" (Ft. Lauryn Hill)

Paramore - "All I Wanted"

Midlake - "Roscoe"

Ray LaMontagne - "Empty"

Lucius - "Go Home"