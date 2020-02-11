The Decemberists Announce Return To Chicago

February 11, 2020
93XRT Staff

Photo Marty Rosenbaum/WXRT

The Decemberists will be making their return to Chicago when they perform at the Auditorium Theatre on August 11 with special guests Fruit Bats.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10 AM via AuditoriumTheatre.org, but XRT listeners can get early access in our presale this Thursday at 10 AM by using the password "WXRT".

The concert comes as part of a 20th anniversary tour for the band since their formation in 2000. Last time fans saw The Decemberists in Chicago was back in April, 2018 when they came by for a show at the Chicago Theatre.

