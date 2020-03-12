The Killers Announce Return To Chicago & New Album

On May 29, The Killers will be releasing their brand new studio album Imploding The Mirage and have announced a lengthy tour in support of the record.

The Killers will be performing at the United Center on September 23 with special guest Johnny Marr. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 20 via Ticketmaster.com.

Imploding The Mirage features a star-studded list of collaborators including Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel of War On Drugs, Blake Mills, and Lucius.

The Killers last performed in Chicago in January, 2018 when they played the United Center.

