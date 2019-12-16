Settle in as The Regular Guy takes off his dress shoes for sneakers and his suit jacket for a cardigan and gives you his review of the Mister Rogers biopic, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

December 16, 2019
93XRT Staff
Categories: 
Going to the Show with A Regular Guy

Settle in as The Regular Guy takes off his dress shoes for sneakers and his suit jacket for a cardigan and gives you his review of the Mister Rogers biopic, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Won't you be The Regular Guy's neighbor every Thursday at 7:15am & 6:15pm, presented by Classic Cinemas?

Tags: 
Going To The Show With A Regular Guy

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Ford v Ferrari Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Irishman Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Terminator: Dark Fate Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Current War Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Zombieland: Double Tap Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes