The Regular Guy has known some bad boys in his life, but he dare not talk about those fellas. Instead, he'll discuss Bad Boys for Life

January 24, 2020
93XRT Staff
Categories: 
Going to the Show with A Regular Guy

The Regular Guy has known some bad boys in his life, but he dare not talk about those fellas. Instead, he'll discuss Bad Boys for Life. Go to the show with Just A Regular Guy every Thursday at 7:15am & 6:15pm, presented by Classic Cinemas.

Tags: 
Going To The Show With A Regular Guy