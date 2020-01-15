Vader was Luke's father, Leia was Luke's sister; find out what the Regular Guy thought of the finale of the galaxy's biggest family drama

January 15, 2020
93XRT Staff
Categories: 
Going to the Show with A Regular Guy

Vader was Luke's father, Leia was Luke's sister; find out what the Regular Guy thought of the finale of the galaxy's biggest family drama. Go to the show with Just A Regular Guy every Thursday at 7:15am & 6:15pm, presented by Classic Cinemas!

Tags: 
Going To The Show With A Regular Guy

Recent Podcast Audio
Linside Jason Narducy & Verboten the Musical Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Recaps His Best Movies of 2019 Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Richard Jewell Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Knives Out Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes