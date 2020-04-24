The BBC in London got a killer crew of musicians (remotely) together to perform ‘Times Like These’ from the Foos.

Full List of participants:

5 Seconds Of Summer, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Celeste, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Dermot Kennedy, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins, Grace Carter, Hailee Steinfeld, Jess Glynne, Mabel, Paloma Faith, Rag’n’Bone Man, Rita Ora, Royal Blood, Sam Fender, Sean Paul, Sigrid, Yungblud and Zara Larsson.