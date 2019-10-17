A Toast To Lin Brehmer

October 17, 2019
93XRT Staff
Categories: 
Features
XRT Morning Show

"This is the best of both world's. When you hand Lin Brehmer a microphone and a glass of champagne," Lin Brehmer first said as he walked across the stage at Joe's On Weed St. for his 35th Anniversary celebration.

It was a memorable night with Mary Dixon welcoming the crowd with a toast and ultimately having the last laugh as she told the crowd "I'm saving all the trash talk for tomorrow morning when he's not equipped to deal with it."

Oh, and there was music from Los Lobos. Excellent music from Los Lobos.

As we celebrate 35 years of Lin Brehmer, watch Lin & Mary's toast above.

Related: Jeff Garlin having fun with Lin Brehmer

Tags: 
XRT Morning Show
Lin Brehmer

