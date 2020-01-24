Watch Cold War Kids Perform Live From Studio X

January 24, 2020
93XRT Staff
cold_war_kids
Categories: 
Features
Live From Chicago's Home For Music Lovers

Fresh off the release of their seventh studio album New Age Norms 1 and just hours before their big show at the Riviera Theatre, Cold War Kids stop by to perform a special Live From Studio X set from a secret Chicago are music venue.

In case you didn't get tickets, you can watch a live webcast of the show beginning at 2 PM this Saturday right here on 93XRT.com!

Tags: 
Live From Studio X
Cold War Kids