Watch Cold War Kids Perform Live From Studio X
January 24, 2020
Categories:
Fresh off the release of their seventh studio album New Age Norms 1 and just hours before their big show at the Riviera Theatre, Cold War Kids stop by to perform a special Live From Studio X set from a secret Chicago are music venue.
In case you didn't get tickets, you can watch a live webcast of the show beginning at 2 PM this Saturday right here on 93XRT.com!
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Lollapalooza
Upcoming Events
24 Jan
Chinese New Year celebration Preston Bradley Hall
24 Jan
Showing of the film Wonder Woman Harold Washington Library Center
24 Jan
Showing of the film Abominable Welles Park
24 Jan
93XRT Show: Tedeschi Trucks Band Chicago Theatre
24 Jan
Buddy Guy January Residency Buddy Guy’s Legends