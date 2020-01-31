Watch Michael McDermott & Heather Horton Serenade Lin
January 31, 2020
Categories:
After 28 years hosting the XRT Morning Show, Lin Brehmer is finally getting the chance to sleep in as he moves to middays. On his last morning show, we decided to surprise him with some old friends as Michael McDermott and Heather Horton stop by the studio to play a few songs.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Lollapalooza
Upcoming Events
02 Feb
Dance Nation Steppenwolf Theatre
04 Feb
Michael Kiwanuka House of Blues Chicago
06 Feb
Robert Randolph City Winery
07 Feb
The exhibit Troubled Waters: Chicago 1919 Race Riot DuSable Museum of African American History
07 Feb
Yoga by Candlelight Chicago Women's Park and Gardens