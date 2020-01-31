Watch Michael McDermott & Heather Horton Serenade Lin

January 31, 2020
93XRT Staff
Categories: 
Features
XRT Morning Show

After 28 years hosting the XRT Morning Show, Lin Brehmer is finally getting the chance to sleep in as he moves to middays. On his last morning show, we decided to surprise him with some old friends as Michael McDermott and Heather Horton stop by the studio to play a few songs.

Tags: 
Lin Brehmer
michael mcdermott
Heather Horton