Watch Soul Asylum Perform Live From Studio X
February 11, 2020
This Thursday at 5 PM head back here to 93XRT.com to watch an exclusive live webcast of Soul Asylum's Live From Studio X performance.
Soul Asylum is gearing up to release their new album Hurry Up and Wait and have already shared the song "If I Told You" from the record. Tickets are still available for their show at Metro on February 14th.
