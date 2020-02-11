Watch Soul Asylum Perform Live From Studio X

February 11, 2020
93XRT Staff
Soul Asylum
Features
This Thursday at 5 PM head back here to 93XRT.com to watch an exclusive live webcast of Soul Asylum's Live From Studio X performance.

Soul Asylum is gearing up to release their new album Hurry Up and Wait and have already shared the song "If I Told You" from the record. Tickets are still available for their show at Metro on February 14th.

Soul Asylum
