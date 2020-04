XRT Couch Tour Schedule 4/20-4/24

Next week, the XRT Couch Tour features past Live From Studio X performances. Each weeknight at 7pm we will offer a webcast of a past concert at 93XRT.COM, brought to you by Goose Island Beer Company, we'll raise a glass together soon, Chicago!

4/20: Rodrigo Y Gabriela Live From Studio X at Hideout

4/21: Cold War Kids Live From Studio X at Martyrs

4/22: Elle King Live From Studio X at Schubas

4/23: Dispatch Live From Studio X at Hideout

4/24: Borns Live From Studio X at Martyrs