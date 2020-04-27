XRT Couch Tour Schedule 4/27-5/1
April 27, 2020
This week on the XRT Couch Tour we'll be replaying some of the best Live From Studio X and BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage shows.
Each weeknight at 7pm we will offer a webcast of a past concert at 93XRT.COM, brought to you by Goose Island Beer Company, we'll raise a glass together soon, Chicago! And by BlueCross BlueShield, Standing With You Through It All!
4/27: Lo Moon Live From The BCBS Stage
4/28: Pete Yorn Live From Studio X At Hideout
4/29: Moon Taxi Live From The BCBS Stage
4/30: David Gray Live From Studio X At Schubas
5/1: Tedeschi Trucks Band Live From The BCBS Stage