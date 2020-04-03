XRT Couch Tour Schedule 4/6-4/10

Next week, the XRT Couch Tour features past Live From Studio X performances. Each weeknight at 7pm we will offer a webcast of a past concert at 93XRT.COM, brought to you by Goose Island Beer Company, we'll raise a glass together soon, Chicago!



4/6: Anderson East Live From Studio X at the Goose Island Barrel Warehouse

4/7: David Gray Live From Studio X at Schubas

4/8: Soul Asylum Live From Studio X at GMan Tavern

4/9: Andrew Bird Live From Studio X at Sleeping Village

4/10: Guster Live From Studio X at Martyrs