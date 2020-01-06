XRT Listener Appreciation Day

January 6, 2020
93XRT Staff
Categories: 
Features

This Wednesday, we're thanking loyal XRT listeners for their continued support with XRT's Listener Appreciation Day.

Join us for commercial free, non-stop music for 24 hours on the radio, streaming online at 93XRT.com, and on the go on the RADIO.COM app.

XRT's Listener Appreciation Day kicks off this Wednesday at Midnight.

Tags: 
Listener Appeciation Day

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Knives Out Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Ford v Ferrari Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Irishman Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Terminator: Dark Fate Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Current War Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes