XRT Listener Appreciation Day
January 6, 2020
This Wednesday, we're thanking loyal XRT listeners for their continued support with XRT's Listener Appreciation Day.
Join us for commercial free, non-stop music for 24 hours on the radio, streaming online at 93XRT.com, and on the go on the RADIO.COM app.
XRT's Listener Appreciation Day kicks off this Wednesday at Midnight.
