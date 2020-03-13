XRT's All Vinyl Thursday Playlist
REM - Automatic For The People (1)
Adele - 21 (1) (
Pink Floyd - Animals (2)
Neil Young – Harvest (1)
Cheap Trick - Live at Budokan (2)
Beatles - Abbey Rd (2)
Roxy Music - Avalon (1)
Tom Petty - Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (2)
Mumford & Sons - Sigh no more (1)
Rolling Stones - Exile on Main St. (1)
Paul Simon - Graceland (1)
Talking Heads- More Songs About... (2)
Led Zeppelin – 1
Nirvana - Unplugged in NY (1)
Van Morrison - Moondance (1)
Police - Ghost in the machine (1)
Who - Quadrophenia (3)
John Mellencamp - Uh-huh (1)
Killers- Hot Fuss (1)
Heart- Dreamboat Annie (1)
David Bowie - Young Americans (2)
U2 - War (1)
Black Crowes - Shake your moneymaker (1)
Beatles - White (1)
Grateful Dead - In the dark (1)
Radiohead - In Rainbows (2)
Bruce Springsteen - Darkness on the edge of town (2)
Pink Floyd - The wall (3)
Rolling Stones- Tattoo you (1)
Jimi Hendrix - Electric Ladyland (4)
Tom Petty- Long after dark (1)
Allman Bros. – Eat a peach (3)
Pearl Jam - Ten (1)
Yes - The Yes Album (1)