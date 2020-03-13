XRT's All Vinyl Thursday Playlist

REM - Automatic For The People (1)

Adele - 21 (1) (

Pink Floyd - Animals (2)

Neil Young – Harvest (1)

Cheap Trick - Live at Budokan (2)

Beatles - Abbey Rd (2)

Roxy Music - Avalon (1)

Tom Petty - Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (2)

Mumford & Sons - Sigh no more (1)

Rolling Stones - Exile on Main St. (1)

Paul Simon - Graceland (1)

Talking Heads- More Songs About... (2)

Led Zeppelin – 1

Nirvana - Unplugged in NY (1)

Van Morrison - Moondance (1)

Police - Ghost in the machine (1)

Who - Quadrophenia (3)

John Mellencamp - Uh-huh (1)

Killers- Hot Fuss (1)

Heart- Dreamboat Annie (1)

David Bowie - Young Americans (2)

U2 - War (1)

Black Crowes - Shake your moneymaker (1)

Beatles - White (1)

Grateful Dead - In the dark (1)

Radiohead - In Rainbows (2)

Bruce Springsteen - Darkness on the edge of town (2)

Pink Floyd - The wall (3)

Rolling Stones- Tattoo you (1)

Jimi Hendrix - Electric Ladyland (4)

Tom Petty- Long after dark (1)

Allman Bros. – Eat a peach (3)

Pearl Jam - Ten (1)

Yes - The Yes Album (1)