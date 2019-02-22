Amy Winehouse Hologram Tour Has Been Put on Hold

You're going to have to wait a little longer if you wanted to see Amy Winehouse's hologram on tour.

The tour has officially been postponed.

Back in October, BASE Hologram revealed plans for a tour featuring a hologram version of the late singer, but "encountered some unique challenges and sensitivities" for both the hologram and the "augmented reality theatrical event."

With their vision to honor the singer and her legacy in the most "celebratory and respectful way," BASE refused to move forward with a show that was anything but and returned to the drawing board to even out some kinks.

In an additional statement provided to Billboard, BASE chairman and CEO Brian Becker said: “Sometimes in developing this type of highly ambitious, state of the art hologram/augmented reality theatrical event we encounter some unique challenges and sensitivities that cause us to take a step back. Developing our productions is a cross between a Broadway show and a concert spectacle which requires creative engineering and that type of creativity does not necessarily follow a schedule.

“And that’s what happened with Amy Winehouse, we promised to celebrate her life in the most respectful way possible – as we did with Roy Orbison and Maria Callas – and to ensure we keep that promise we are putting the tour on hold while we plot out a creatively spectacular production fitting of her remarkable career.”

BASE received permission for the show from Winehouse's estate, however, some people close to the singer did question if it was ethical.

Winehouse passed away from alcohol poisoning in 2011 at the age of 27 after years of struggling with substance abuse and addiction.