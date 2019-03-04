THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 3/4/18

Aussie artist Hatchie has become a Big Beat favorite over the past year or so with her synthy dreaminess. She's just announced her full-length debut album, Keepsake (due June 21), and we're thrilled to share lead single, "Without a Blush," this week.

Give a listen to the track below along with the latest from Ex Hex, LCD Soundsystem, Broken Social Scene, Weyes Blood, and more.

10pm

LCD Soundsystem - "Seconds (Electric Lady Sessions)" (Columbia/DFA)

Better Oblivion Community Center - "Dylan Thomas" (Dead Oceans/Jagjaguwar)

Foals - "On the Luna" (Warner Bros.)

(break)

Ex Hex - "Rainbow Shiner" (Merge)

Christine and the Queens - "Comme si" (Capitol)

Kevin Morby - "No Halo" (Dead Oceans)

Yola - "Faraway Look" (Easy Eye Sound)

Minor Poet - "Tropic of Cancer" (Sub Pop)

FONTAINES D.C. - "Big" (Partisan)

Talos - "See Me" (BMG)

(break)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "In the Capital" (Sub Pop)

Maps - "Just Refelcting" (Mute)

Interpol - "Fine Mess" (Matador)

Hatchie - "Without a Blush" (Double Double Whammy)

11pm

Versing - "Tethered" (Hardly Art)

Broken Social Scene - "Boyfriends" (Arts & Crafts)

Jamila Woods - "ZORA" (Jagjaguwar)

(break)

FRENSHIP - "Remind You" (Counter)

Craig Finn - "Blankets" (Partisan)

TR/ST - "Gone" (Luminelle/Fat Possum)

Starcrawler - "She Gets Around" (Rough Trade)

Charly Bliss - "Capacity" (Barsuk)

Albert Hammond Jr. - "Fast Times" (Red Bull)

(break)

Weyes Blood - "Everyday" (Sub Pop)

A. Swayze & The Ghosts - "Suddenly" (Rough Trade)

Alex Lahey - "Don't Be So Hard on Yourself" (Dead Oceans)

RY X - "Foreign Tides" (BMG)