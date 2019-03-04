THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 3/4/18
Two hours of nothing but the latest and greatest from Hatchie, Foals, Broken Social Scene, and tons more.
Aussie artist Hatchie has become a Big Beat favorite over the past year or so with her synthy dreaminess. She's just announced her full-length debut album, Keepsake (due June 21), and we're thrilled to share lead single, "Without a Blush," this week.
Give a listen to the track below along with the latest from Ex Hex, LCD Soundsystem, Broken Social Scene, Weyes Blood, and more.
10pm
LCD Soundsystem - "Seconds (Electric Lady Sessions)" (Columbia/DFA)
Better Oblivion Community Center - "Dylan Thomas" (Dead Oceans/Jagjaguwar)
Foals - "On the Luna" (Warner Bros.)
(break)
Ex Hex - "Rainbow Shiner" (Merge)
Christine and the Queens - "Comme si" (Capitol)
Kevin Morby - "No Halo" (Dead Oceans)
Yola - "Faraway Look" (Easy Eye Sound)
Minor Poet - "Tropic of Cancer" (Sub Pop)
FONTAINES D.C. - "Big" (Partisan)
Talos - "See Me" (BMG)
(break)
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "In the Capital" (Sub Pop)
Maps - "Just Refelcting" (Mute)
Interpol - "Fine Mess" (Matador)
Hatchie - "Without a Blush" (Double Double Whammy)
11pm
Versing - "Tethered" (Hardly Art)
Broken Social Scene - "Boyfriends" (Arts & Crafts)
Jamila Woods - "ZORA" (Jagjaguwar)
(break)
FRENSHIP - "Remind You" (Counter)
Craig Finn - "Blankets" (Partisan)
TR/ST - "Gone" (Luminelle/Fat Possum)
Starcrawler - "She Gets Around" (Rough Trade)
Charly Bliss - "Capacity" (Barsuk)
Albert Hammond Jr. - "Fast Times" (Red Bull)
(break)
Weyes Blood - "Everyday" (Sub Pop)
A. Swayze & The Ghosts - "Suddenly" (Rough Trade)
Alex Lahey - "Don't Be So Hard on Yourself" (Dead Oceans)
RY X - "Foreign Tides" (BMG)