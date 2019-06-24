THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 6/24/19
Your weekly dose of the latest and greatest.
10pm
Jay Som - "Superbike" (Polyvinyl)
Flume - "Let You Know (feat. London Grammar)" (Future Classic/Mom + Pop)
Ty Segall - "Taste" (Drag City)
(break)
Bon Iver - "Hey, Ma" (Jagjaguwar)
Sleater-Kinney - "Hurry on Home" (Mom + Pop)
Amber Mark - "What If" (PMR/Virgin EMI)
!!! - "Serbia Drums" (Warp)
Hiss Golden Messenger - "I Need a Teacher" (Merge)
Amyl and The Sniffers - "Got You" (ATO)
(break)
Hot Chip - "Positive" (Domino)
Whitney - "Giving Up" (Secretly Canadian)
Night Moves - "Recollections" (Domino)
Steve Gunn - "Be Still Moon" (Matador)
11pm
Sheer Mag - "Blood From a Stone" (Wilsuns RC)
Oso Oso - "dig (II)" (Triple Crown)
Sufjan Stevens - "Love Yourself" (Asthmatic Kitty)
(break)
Titus Andronicus - "Troubleman Unlimited" (Merge)
Tycho - "Japan" (Mom + Pop)
(Sandy) Alex G - "Gretel" (Domino)
Mannequin Pussy - "Drunk II" (Epitaph)
Calexico and Iron & Wine - "Midnight Sun" (Sub Pop)
Hatchie - "Obsessed" (Double Double Whammy)
(break)
Spoon - "No Bullets Spent" (Matador)
Jai Paul - "He" (XL)
WHY? - "Stained Glass Slipper" (Joyful Noise)
Frankie Cosmos - "Windows" (Sub Pop)