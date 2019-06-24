Justin Vernon / Bon Iver (Photo by Graham Tolbert and Crystal Quinn)

THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 6/24/19

Your weekly dose of the latest and greatest.

June 24, 2019
First Listen

10pm

Jay Som - "Superbike" (Polyvinyl)

Flume - "Let You Know (feat. London Grammar)" (Future Classic/Mom + Pop)

Ty Segall - "Taste" (Drag City)

Bon Iver - "Hey, Ma" (Jagjaguwar)

Sleater-Kinney - "Hurry on Home" (Mom + Pop)

Amber Mark - "What If" (PMR/Virgin EMI)

!!! - "Serbia Drums" (Warp)

Hiss Golden Messenger - "I Need a Teacher" (Merge)

Amyl and The Sniffers - "Got You" (ATO)

Hot Chip - "Positive" (Domino)

Whitney - "Giving Up" (Secretly Canadian)

Night Moves - "Recollections" (Domino)

Steve Gunn - "Be Still Moon" (Matador)

11pm

Sheer Mag - "Blood From a Stone" (Wilsuns RC)

Oso Oso - "dig (II)" (Triple Crown)

Sufjan Stevens - "Love Yourself" (Asthmatic Kitty)

Titus Andronicus - "Troubleman Unlimited" (Merge)

Tycho - "Japan" (Mom + Pop)

(Sandy) Alex G - "Gretel" (Domino)

Mannequin Pussy - "Drunk II" (Epitaph)

Calexico and Iron & Wine - "Midnight Sun" (Sub Pop)

Hatchie - "Obsessed" (Double Double Whammy)

Spoon - "No Bullets Spent" (Matador)

Jai Paul - "He" (XL)

WHY? - "Stained Glass Slipper" (Joyful Noise)

Frankie Cosmos - "Windows" (Sub Pop)

