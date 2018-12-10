THE BIG BEAT Playlist: The Second Best of 2018 - 12/10/18

Welcome to the runners-up show. Well, maybe a better way to put it would be to say that this is part one of a two-week celebration of the best tracks of 2018. In case you're wondering, there's no set formula or tight guidelines when it comes to sorting out the best of the year that was. Honestly, it's pretty arbitrary. I went through all of the playlists and clicked and dragged, and clicked and dragged some more until I had two shows that looked and sounded about right. The only thing to keep in mind is that artists can only appear one time over the two weeks of best-of shows. It's just a way for us to get to more deserving artists. So, with that being said, let's get to it.

THE SECOND BEST OF 2018

10pm

Anna Calvi - "Don't Beat the Girl out of My Boy" (Domino)

Cautious Clay - "Cold War" (Cautious Clay)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "Talking Straight" (Sub Pop)

(break)

Roosevelt - "Under the Sun" (City Slang/Greco-Roman)

Shame - "Concrete" (Dead Oceans)

Empress Of - "I Don't Even Smoke Weed" (Terrible)

Gang of Youths - "The Heart Is a Muscle" (Red Music)

Yoke Lore - "Ride" (Big Indie/INgrooves)

Underworld & Iggy Pop - "Bells & Circles" (Caroline International)

(break)

Nothing - "Zero Day" (Relapse)

Hatchie - "Sugar & Spice" (Double Double Whammy)

Rex Orange County - "Loving Is Easy" (Rex Orange County/AWAL Recordings)

11pm

George FitzGerald - "Roll Back (feat. Lil Silva)" (Domino)

Father John Misty - "Mr. Tillman" (Sub Pop)

MorMor - "Heaven's Only Wishful" (Don't Guess)

(break)

Viagra Boys - "Sports" (YEAR0001)

Denzel Curry - "Black Balloons / 13LACK 13ALLOONZ" (Loma Vista/Concord)

Charly Bliss - "Heaven" (Barsuk)

Grapetooth - "Blood" (Polyvinyl)

Westerman - "Albatross" ([PIAS])

Lala Lala - "Destroyer" (Hardly Art)

(break)

AlunaGeorge - "Superior Emotion (feat. Cautious Clay)" (AlunaGeorge)

Snail Mail - "Heat Wave" (Matador)

Steven A. Clark - "Feel This Way" (Secretly Canadian)

DJDS - "I Get By (feat. Amber Mark & Vory)" (Loma Vista)