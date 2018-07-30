THE BIG BEAT: 2018 Lollapalooza Preview

Why do Parquet Courts get the photo and the song at the top of the page? Because when you close your opening track with "F--- Tom Brady!" then you go right to the front of the line. To be clear, I'm fine with Tom Brady. He's arguably the GOAT, but the first time I heard "Total Football," I almost spit my drink out when I heard the track's closing line. It's just funny. It really is. So, the Parquets lead the way this week followed by several more artists that we'll be enjoying this coming (long) weekend, so let's get into it.

(Lollapalooza artists in bold)

10pm

Franz Ferdinand - "Feel the Love Go" (Domino)

Big Red Machine - "Hymnostic" (Jagjaguwar)

Yoke Lore - "Ride" (Big Indie/INgrooves)

(break)

Viagra Boys - "Sports" (YEAR0001)

Gorillaz - "Hollywood (feat. snoop Dogg & Jamie Principle)" (Parlophone/Warner Bros.)

Post Animal - "Ralphie" (Polyvinyl)

Interpol - "Number 10" (Matador)

The Lemon Twigs - "Small Victories" (4AD)

Parquet Courts - "Total Football" (Rough Trade)

(break)

NOTHING - "Blue Line Baby" (Relapse)

The Kooks - "Four Leaf Clover" (AWAL Recordings)

Tash Sultana - "Salvation" (Mom + Pop)

11pm

Bob Moses - "Back Down" (Domino)

Wild Nothing - "Letting Go" (Captured Tracks)

Rex Orange County - "Loving Is Easy" (Rex Orange County/AWAL Recordings)

(break)

Jungle - "Heavy, California" (XL)

The Dirty Nil - "Bathed in Light" (Dine Alone)

Santigold - "Run the Road" (Downtown)

Arctic Monkeys - "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino" (Domino)

Grapetooth - "Violent" (Polyvinyl)

Gang of Youths - "What Can I Do If the Fire Goes Out?" (RED Music)

(break)

CHVRCHES - "Miracle" (Glassnote)

ODESZA - "Across the Room (feat. Leon Bridges) TYCHO Remix" (Counter)

Phosphorescent - "New Birth in New England" (Dead Oceans)

Roosevelt - "Under the Sun" (City Slang/Greco-Roman)