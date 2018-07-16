THE BIG BEAT Pitchfork Music Festival Preview 2018

While the show is normally dedicated to the newest of the new, we include a few tracks this week from the past year or two as we preview the 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival. Oh, we still have a bunch of the latest and greatest down below (Bay Ledges, Gang of Youths, Mitski, and more) but with Pitchfork taking place this weekend, it's a great excuse to revisit BIG BEAT favorites from Japandroids, The War on Drugs, Kelela, and others, so enough with the words. Let's get to the music.

10pm

The Dirty Nil - "Bathed in Light" (Dine Alone)

King Princess - "1950" (Columbia)

Big Red Machine - "Hymnostic" (Jagjaguwar)

The War on Drugs - "In Chains" (Canvasback/Atlantic)

Bay Ledges - "I Remember" (S-Curve)

Mudhoney - "Paranoid Core" (Sub Pop)

Kelela - "LMK" (Warp)

Gang of Youths - "What Can I Do If the Fire Goes Out?" (RED Music)

DeVotchKa - "Straight Shot" (Concord)

Courtney Barnett - "Charity" (Mom + Pop / RED)

Roosevelt - "Under the Sun" (City Slang/Greco-Roman)

Mitski - "Nobody" (Dead Oceans)

Wild Nothing - "Letting Go" (Captured Tracks)

11pm

Spiritualized - "I'm Your Man" (Fat Possum)

DJDS - "I Get By (feat. Amber Mark & Vory)" (Loma Vista)

Alex Cameron - "Runnin' Outta Luck" (Secretly Canadian)

Maggie Rogers - "Fallingwater" (Capitol)

GOON - "Gay Rage" (Partisan)

DILLY DALLY - "I Feel Free" (Partisan)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "An Air Conditioned Man" (Sub Pop)

Ali Barter - "Girlie Bits" (Inertia/[PIAS])

Japandroids - "Near to the Wild Heart of Life" (ANTI-)

Gorillaz - "Tranz" (Parlophone/Warner Bros.)

Anna Calvi - "Don't Beat the Girl Out of My Boy" (Domino)

Lucy Dacus - "Next of Kin" (Matador)