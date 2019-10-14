THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 10/14/19
Like hearing awesome new stuff for the first time? You're in the right place.
Really can't get enough of the A. Swayze & The Ghosts track. At some point in the future, we'll have to move on and make room for other deserving records, but I keep trying to delay that another week because "Connect" is such a jam... And that Yoke Lore mix! Fun-time party jams are always welcome on this program...
10pm
Liza Anne - "Devotion" (Partisan)
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - "This Is the Place" (Sour Mash/Caroline)
Bakar - "Hell N Back" (Black Butter/September)
(break)
Starcrawler - "No More Pennies" (Rough Trade)
Danny Brown - "3 Tearz (feat. Run The Jewels)" (Warp)
The Dodos - "The Atlantic" (Polyvinyl)
Overcoats - "The Fool" (Loma Vista)
Cautious Clay - "Erase" (Cautious Clay)
A. Swayze & The Ghosts - "Connect to Consume" (Mushroom)
(break)
Charli XCX - "Cross You Out (feat. Sky Ferreira)" (Atlantic)
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - "Bright Horses" (Ghosteen Ltd.)
Soccer Mommy - "lucy" (Loma Vista/Concord)
Chris Lorenzo & The Streets - "Take Me As I Am" (Sixty6Music)
11pm
DIIV - "Blankenship" (Captured Tracks)
Molly Sarlé - "Human" (Partisan)
The Magnetic Fields - "Long-Forgotten Fairytale" (Merge)
(break)
Caribou - "Home" (Merge)
Craig Finn - "It's Never Been a Fair Fight" (Partisan)
Georgia - "Never Let You Go" (Domino)
Julien Baker - "Tokyo" (Sub Pop)
M83 - "Lune de Fiel" (Mute)
Ceremony - "In the Spirit World Now" (Relapse)
(break)
Yoke Lore - "Dead Ringer (Young & Sick Remix)" (Yell House)
Mount Kimbie - "You Look Certain (I'm Not So Sure)" (Warp)
Mikal Cronin - "Shelter" (Merge)