THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 10/14/19

Really can't get enough of the A. Swayze & The Ghosts track. At some point in the future, we'll have to move on and make room for other deserving records, but I keep trying to delay that another week because "Connect" is such a jam... And that Yoke Lore mix! Fun-time party jams are always welcome on this program...

10pm

Liza Anne - "Devotion" (Partisan)

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - "This Is the Place" (Sour Mash/Caroline)

Bakar - "Hell N Back" (Black Butter/September)

(break)

Starcrawler - "No More Pennies" (Rough Trade)

Danny Brown - "3 Tearz (feat. Run The Jewels)" (Warp)

The Dodos - "The Atlantic" (Polyvinyl)

Overcoats - "The Fool" (Loma Vista)

Cautious Clay - "Erase" (Cautious Clay)

A. Swayze & The Ghosts - "Connect to Consume" (Mushroom)

(break)

Charli XCX - "Cross You Out (feat. Sky Ferreira)" (Atlantic)

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - "Bright Horses" (Ghosteen Ltd.)

Soccer Mommy - "lucy" (Loma Vista/Concord)

Chris Lorenzo & The Streets - "Take Me As I Am" (Sixty6Music)

11pm

DIIV - "Blankenship" (Captured Tracks)

Molly Sarlé - "Human" (Partisan)

The Magnetic Fields - "Long-Forgotten Fairytale" (Merge)

(break)

Caribou - "Home" (Merge)

Craig Finn - "It's Never Been a Fair Fight" (Partisan)

Georgia - "Never Let You Go" (Domino)

Julien Baker - "Tokyo" (Sub Pop)

M83 - "Lune de Fiel" (Mute)

Ceremony - "In the Spirit World Now" (Relapse)

(break)

Yoke Lore - "Dead Ringer (Young & Sick Remix)" (Yell House)

Mount Kimbie - "You Look Certain (I'm Not So Sure)" (Warp)

Mikal Cronin - "Shelter" (Merge)