THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 10/21/19

What's this? Brand new ones from Wolf Parade and Beach Slang?! Oh, and Beach Slang continues to embrace The Replacements, their sound, and all they stand (stood) for by naming a track after a term that Paul Westerberg used once upon a time AAAAANNNNDDDD...recruiting Tommy Stinson to play bass on their forthcoming album. Not a bad band to be all-in with... Thanks to Roosevelt for remixing himself! A great excuse to play more of his stuff on the show. Smooth jams forever... And if you haven't spent some quality time with the new Liza Anne track, set aside about 10 minutes or so. That'll give you enough time to spin it four times. Gets better with each listen!

10pm

Caribou - "Home" (Merge)

DIIV - "Blankenship" (Captured Tracks)

Mount Kimbie - "You Look Certain (I'm Not So Sure)" (Warp)

(break)

Wolf Parade - "Against the Day" (Sub Pop)

Julien Baker - "Tokyo" (Sub Pop)

Bakar - "Hell N Back" (Black Butter/September)

Beach Slang - "Bam Rang Rang" (Bridge 9)

Charli XCX - "Cross You Out (feat. Sky Ferreira)" (Atlantic)

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - "Bright Horses" (Ghosteen Ltd.)

(break)

Corridor - "Pow" (Sub Pop)

Overcoats - "The Fool" (Loma Vista)

Chris Lorenzo & The Streets - "Take Me As I Am" (Sixty6Music)

11pm

Caroline Polachek - "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings" (Columbia)

Soccer Mommy - "lucy" (Loma Vista/Concord)

Danny Brown - "3 Tearz (feat. Run The Jewels)" (Warp)

(break)

Roosevelt - "Yr Love (Midnight Version)" (City Slang/Greco-Roman)

Liza Anne - "Devotion" (Partisan)

Field Medic - "i want you so bad it hurts" (Run For Cover)

Chiiild - "Back to Life (feat. Shungidzo)" (Avant Garden/Island)

Starcrawler - "No More Pennies" (Rough Trade)

Craig Finn - "It's Never Been a Fair Fight" (Partisan)

(break)

Bones UK - "Pretty Waste" (Columbia)

Yoke Lore - "Dead Ringer (Young & Sick Remix)" (Yell House)

The Dodos - "The Atlantic" (Polyvinyl)

Georgia - "Never Let You Go" (Domino)