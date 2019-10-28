THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 10/28/19

We've been playing Bakar on the show lately, and if his own records weren't enough, he's featured on the forthcoming SebastiAn album. Feels good to finally unleash "Sober" on the Big Beaters. Looking forward to playing lots more from Bakar in the future... DMA's return with a new track that's not quite as full-on Oasis/Stone Roses as some of their earlier recordings, but hey, they are touring with Liam Gallagher this fall! Not in the U.S. though. Sad face... And how about that new Destroyer track? Get used to seeing "Crimson Tide" on this playlist for many weeks to come...

10pm

Wolf Parade - "Against the Day" (Sub Pop)

Starcrawler - "No More Pennies" (Rough Trade)

Chiiild - "Back to Life (feat. Shungidzo)" (Avant Garden/Island)

(break)

DMA's - "Silver" (I OH YOU/Infectious)

Caroline Polachek - "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings" (Columbia)

Field Medic - "i want you so bad it hurts" (Run For Cover)

Destroyer - "Crimson Tide" (Merge)

Bones UK - "Pretty Waste" (Columbia)

Lankum - "The Young People" (Rough Trade)

(break)

SebastiAn - "Sober (feat. Bakar)" (Ed Banger/Because)

Soccer Mommy - "lucy" (Loma Vista/Concord)

Danny Brown - "3 Tearz (feat. Run The Jewels)" (Warp)

Beach Slang - "Bam Rang Rang" (Bridge 9)

11pm

Angel Olsen - "What It Is" (Jagjaguwar)

Chris Lorenzo & The Streets - "Take Me As I Am" (Sixty6Music)

Liza Anne - "Devotion" (Partisan)

(break)

The Growlers - "Natural Affair" (Ravel Rouser)

Julien Baker - "Tokyo" (Sub Pop)

Caribou - "Home" (Merge)

That Dog. - "If You Just Didn't Do It" (UMe)

DIIV - "Blankenship" (Captured Tracks)

Overcoats - "The Fool" (Loma Vista)

(break)

Bleached - "Kiss You Goodbye" (Dead Oceans)

Corridor - "Pow" (Sub Pop)

Roosevelt - "Yr Love (Midnight Version)" (City Slang/Greco-Roman)

Squirrel Flower - "Red Shoulder" (Polyvinyl)