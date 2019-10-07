THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 10/7/19

What's that? A new one featuring The Streets?! Oh, hells yeah. Original Pirate Material was a personal fav back in the early '00s, so huge thanks to Chris Lorenzo for grabbing Mike Skinner for this one and cranking out a track that's worthy of several spins... No, "Long-Forgotten Fairytale" isn't new, but Merge sent it out in celebration of the 20th anniversary of 69 Love Songs, providing me excellent cover to play an older Magnetic Fields favorite on the program... And hot damn, Danny Brown & Run The Jewels! Thanks for the excellent change of pace...

10pm

Mikal Cronin - "Shelter" (Merge)

Georgia - "Never Let You Go" (Domino)

Craig Finn - "It's Never Been a Fair Fight" (Partisan)

(break)

Chris Lorenzo & The Streets - "Take Me As I Am" (Sixty6Music)

Sheer Mag - "Hardly to Blame" (Wilsuns RC)

Turnover - "Much After Feeling" (Run For Cover)

Bakar - "Hell N Back" (Black Butter/September)

Erthlings - "Returning" (Future Classic)

A. Swayze & The Ghosts - "Connect to Consume" (Mushroom)

(break)

The Magnetic Fields - "Long-Forgotten Fairytale" (Merge)

Grimes – “Violence (feat. i_o)” (4AD)

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - "This Is the Place" (Sour Mash/Caroline)

Cautious Clay - "Erase" (Cautious Clay)

11pm

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - "Bright Horses" (Ghosteen Ltd.)

Soccer Mommy - "lucy" (Loma Vista/Concord)

Ceremony - "In the Spirit World Now" (Relapse)

(break)

Danny Brown - "3 Tearz (feat. Run The Jewels)" (Warp)

Kim Gordon - "Air BnB" (Matador)

M83 - "Lune de Fiel" (Mute)

Liza Anne - "Devotion" (Partisan)

Kate Tempest - "People's Faces (Streatham Version)" (American/Republic)

Yoke Lore - "Everybody Wants to Be Loved" (Yell House)

(break)

Charli XCX - "Warm (feat. HAIM)" (Atlantic)

Green Buzzard - "To Be Like You" (I OH You)

Molly Sarlé - "Human" (Partisan)