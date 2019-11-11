THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 11/11/19

Post Animal bats leadoff because, well, I can't find anything wrong with the new track. Can you? Damn fine stuff, boys. Keep it coming... We're a few songs into the Mikal Cronin record, and we may be throwing more at you in the future. Anyone sitting around complaining about how there aren't as many good rock bands as there used to be really needs to spend some time with Seeker. See you at his Lincoln Hall show on Friday, perhaps... We have a couple of amazing shows coming up at the Riviera Theater this week with Angel Olsen on Thursday and FKA twigs on Friday, both represented on the show this evening. Have fun at the shows, kids...

10pm

Post Animal - "Safe or Not" (Polyvinyl)

Angel Olsen - "What It Is" (Jagjaguwar)

TR/ST - "Iris" (Grouch/House Arrest)

(break)

Lucy Dacus - "Fool's Gold" (Matador)

Desert Sessions - "Crucifire" (Matador)

Sudan Archives - "Confessions" (Stones Throw)

Deerhunter - "Timebends" (4AD)

Liza Anne - "Devotion" (Partisan)

Josienne Clark - "Slender, Sad & Sentimental" (Rough Trade)

(break)

MILLY - "Talking Secret" (Dangerbird)

SebastiAn - "Sober (feat. Bakar)" (Ed Banger/Because)

HAIM - "Now I'm In It" (Columbia)

11pm

DMA's - "Silver" (I OH YOU/Infectious)

Beach Slang - "Bam Rang Rang" (Bridge 9)

Låpsley - "My Love Was Like the Rain" (XL)

(break)

Refused - "REV001" (Spinefarm)

Tame Impala - "It Might Be Time" (Interscope)

Pinegrove - "Phase" (Rough Trade)

FKA twigs - "sad day" (Young Turks)

Mikal Cronin - "I've Got Reason" (Merge)

Destroyer - "Crimson Tide" (Merge)

(break)

Wolf Parade - "Against the Day" (Sub Pop)

Chromatics - "You're No Good" (Italians Do It Better)

Charly Bliss - "Supermoon" (Barsuk)