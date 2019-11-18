THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 11/18/19

I love Beach Slang. Apparently, so too does Tommy Stinson, as he was recruited to play on the forthcoming album, The Deadbeat Bang of Heartbreak City. Check 'em out when they play Chicago on April 10. Where are they playing? How does Cobra Lounge sound? Well, it sounds just about right for them. See ya there... Speaking of tracks that rock, give Refused's "REV001" a spin or twelve, and then go back and revisit The Shape of Punk to Come as loud as your headphones/earbuds/speakers will allow. Just a recommendation... We're still loving the latest from Chicago's Post Animal. "Pop-prog," as I saw them referred to recently. Looking forward to more from them sometime very soon (hopefully)... And Destroyer's "Crimson Tide" might actually be getting better and better with each listen. I'll let you know for sure after we give it several more spins in the weeks to come...

10pm

Charly Bliss - "Supermoon" (Barsuk)

MILLY - "Talking Secret" (Dangerbird)

Mikal Cronin - "I've Got Reason" (Merge)

(break)

SebastiAn - "Doorman (feat. Syd)" (Ed Banger/Because)

Pinegrove - "Phase" (Rough Trade)

Refused - "REV001" (Spinefarm)

Danger Mouse & Sparklehorse - "Ninjarous (feat. MF Doom)" (30th Century)

DMA's - "Silver" (I OH YOU/Infectious)

Josienne Clark - "Slender, Sad & Sentimental" (Rough Trade)

(break)

Modest Mouse - "Ice Cream Party" (Epic)

Sudan Archives - "Confessions" (Stones Throw)

TR/ST - "Iris" (Grouch/House Arrest)

Wye Oak - "Fortune" (Merge)

11pm

Danny Brown - "Best Life" (warp)

Tame Impala - "It Might Be Time" (Interscope)

Beach Slang - "Bam Rang Rang" (Bridge 9)

(break)

Moses Sumney - "Virile" (Jagjaguwar)

HAIM - "Now I'm In It" (Columbia)

Deerhunter - "Timebends" (4AD)

Jehnny Beth - "I'm the Man" (20L07 Music)

Destroyer - "Crimson Tide" (Merge)

FKA twigs - "sad day" (Young Turks)

(break)

Stella Donnelly - "Season's Greetings" (Secretly Canadian)

Post Animal - "Safe or Not" (Polyvinyl)

Chromatics - "You're No Good" (Italians Do It Better)

Grimes - "So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth" (4AD)