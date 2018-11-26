THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 11/26/18
If you need more new music in your life, this is the place to get it.
Some of the debuts this week include a 10-minute single that Lana Del Rey released despite her managers' pleas for a simple, 3-minute pop song, a B-side from Beach House, and a track from a band that most everyone can agree on, Bad Religion.
And don't forget, the year-end, best-of shows will be taking place on December 10 ("The Second-Best of 2018") and December 17 ("The Best of 2018").
On to the picks...
10pm
Empress Of - "I Don't Even Smoke Weed" (Terrible)
Deerhunter - "Death in Midsummer" (4AD)
Lo Moon - "For Me, It's You" (Columbia)
(break)
Bad Religion - "My Sanity" (Epitaph)
LCD Soundsystem - "(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang" (DFA/Columbia)
Methyl Ethel - "Real Tight" (4AD)
Lana Del Rey - "Venice Bitch" (Interscope)
Denzel Curry - "Black Balloons / 13LACK 13ALLONZ" (Loma Vista/Concord)
Grapetooth - "Blood" (Polyvinyl)
(break)
Sam Fender - "That Sound" (Polydor)
Sharon Van Etten - "Comeback Kid" (Jagjaguwar)
11pm
Pedro the Lion - "Yellow Bike" (Polyvinyl)
Varsity - "The Dogs Only Listen to Him" (Run For Cover)
Toro y Moi - "Freelance" (Carpark)
Sufjan Stevens - "Lonely Man of Winter (Doveman Mix feat. Melissa Mary Ahern)" (Asthmatic Kitty)
(break)
Starcrawler - "Hollywood Ending" (Rough Trade)
Young Fathers - "Border Girl" (Ninja Tune)
Mike Krol - "Little Drama" (Merge)
Beach House - "Alien" (Sub Pop)
Tyler, The Creator - "Lights On (feat. Ryan Beatty & Santigold)" (Columbia)
Iceage - "Balm of Gilead" (Matador)
(break)
Cherry Glazerr - "Daddi" (Secretly Canadian)
Richard Swift - "Broken Finger Blues" (Secretly Canadian)
Nilüfer Yanya - "Heavyweight Champion of the Year" (ATO)