THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 11/26/18

Some of the debuts this week include a 10-minute single that Lana Del Rey released despite her managers' pleas for a simple, 3-minute pop song, a B-side from Beach House, and a track from a band that most everyone can agree on, Bad Religion.

And don't forget, the year-end, best-of shows will be taking place on December 10 ("The Second-Best of 2018") and December 17 ("The Best of 2018").

On to the picks...

10pm

Empress Of - "I Don't Even Smoke Weed" (Terrible)

Deerhunter - "Death in Midsummer" (4AD)

Lo Moon - "For Me, It's You" (Columbia)

(break)

Bad Religion - "My Sanity" (Epitaph)

LCD Soundsystem - "(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang" (DFA/Columbia)

Methyl Ethel - "Real Tight" (4AD)

Lana Del Rey - "Venice Bitch" (Interscope)

Denzel Curry - "Black Balloons / 13LACK 13ALLONZ" (Loma Vista/Concord)

Grapetooth - "Blood" (Polyvinyl)

(break)

Sam Fender - "That Sound" (Polydor)

Sharon Van Etten - "Comeback Kid" (Jagjaguwar)

11pm

Pedro the Lion - "Yellow Bike" (Polyvinyl)

Varsity - "The Dogs Only Listen to Him" (Run For Cover)

Toro y Moi - "Freelance" (Carpark)

Sufjan Stevens - "Lonely Man of Winter (Doveman Mix feat. Melissa Mary Ahern)" (Asthmatic Kitty)

(break)

Starcrawler - "Hollywood Ending" (Rough Trade)

Young Fathers - "Border Girl" (Ninja Tune)

Mike Krol - "Little Drama" (Merge)

Beach House - "Alien" (Sub Pop)

Tyler, The Creator - "Lights On (feat. Ryan Beatty & Santigold)" (Columbia)

Iceage - "Balm of Gilead" (Matador)

(break)

Cherry Glazerr - "Daddi" (Secretly Canadian)

Richard Swift - "Broken Finger Blues" (Secretly Canadian)

Nilüfer Yanya - "Heavyweight Champion of the Year" (ATO)