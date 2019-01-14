THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 1/14/19

If listening to more new music in 2019 was your new year's resolution, then you're in the right place. If that wasn't your new year's resolution, well, it should've been...so that means you're also in the right place.

Let's get to this week's picks!

10pm

A$AP Rocky - "Sundress" (Polo Grounds/RCA)

The Growlers - "Who Loves the Scum?" (Beach Goth)

Lost Under Heaven - "Come" (Mute)

(break)

Sharon Van Etten - "Seventeen" (Jagjaguwar)

Cautious Clay - "REASONS" (Cautious Clay/Dauntless Promotion)

Nick Waterhouse - "Song for Winners" (Innovative Leisure)

White Lies - "Tokyo" ([PIAS])

Ladytron - "Far From Home" (Self-Released)

Broken Bells - "Shelter" (300 Entertainment/Aural Apothecary)

(break)

TENDER - "Closer Still" (Partisan)

Taking Back Sunday - "All Ready to Go" (Craft/Concord)

Durand Jones and The Indications - "Don't You Know (feat. Aaron Frazer)" (Dead Oceans)

Georgia - "Started Out" (Domino)

11pm

Beirut - "Landslide" (4AD)

Sam Fender - "That Sound" (Polydor)

The Faint - "Child Asleep" (Saddle Creek)

(break)

Cherry Glazerr - "Wasted Nun" (Secretly Canadian)

MorMor - "Pass the Hours" (Don't Guess)

SASAMI - "Not the Time" (Domino)

Fat White Family - "Feet" (Domino)

Deerhunter - "Element" (4AD)

Toro y Moi - "Ordinary Pleasure" (Carpark)

(break)

HEALTH - "SLAVES OF FEAR" (Loma Vista/Concord)

Ex Hex - "Cosmic Cave" (Merge)

Perfect Son - "It's For Life" (Sub Pop)

Grimes - "We Appreciate Power (feat. HANA)" (4AD)