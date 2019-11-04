THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 11/4/19

Who's making Chicago look (sound) damn good on the program this week?! Post Animal, that's who! Give a listen to the extended version of "Safe of Not" below. Excellent stuff. Give us more music sometime soon, boys... Can't get enough of the Sudan Archives track. She's not only a singer, songwriter, and a producer, but a violinist to boot. Quite the arsenal, I'd say... And more awesomeness from Mikal Cronin. We're three songs into the new record and we may not be stopping there. Looking forward to his show at Lincoln Hall on November 15...

10pm

Destroyer - "Crimson Tide" (Merge)

Beach Slang - "Bam Rang Rang" (Bridge 9)

HAIM - "Now I'm In It" (Columbia)

(break)

Tame Impala - "It Might Be Time" (Interscope)

Julien Baker - "Tokyo" (Sub Pop)

Corridor - "Pow" (Sub Pop)

TR/ST - "Iris" (Grouch/House Arrest)

The Growlers - "Natural Affair" (Ravel Rouser)

Pinegrove - "Phase" (Rough Trade)

(break)

Post Animal - "Safe or Not" (Polyvinyl)

Caribou - "Home" (Merge)

That Dog. - "If You Just Didn't Do It" (UMe)

SebastiAn - "Sober (feat. Bakar)" (Ed Banger/Because)

11pm

Mikal Cronin - "I've Got Reason" (Merge)

Caroline Polachek - "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings" (Columbia)

DMA's - "Silver" (I OH YOU/Infectious)

(break)

Chromatics - "You're No Good" (Italians Do It Better)

DIIV - "Blankenship" (Captured Tracks)

Squirrel Flower - "Red Shoulder" (Polyvinyl)

Sudan Archives - "Confessions" (Stones Throw)

Lankum - "The Young People" (Rough Trade)

Angel Olsen - "What It Is" (Jagjaguwar)

(break)

Desert Sessions - "Crucifire" (Matador)

Liza Anne - "Devotion" (Partisan)

Wolf Parade - "Against the Day" (Sub Pop)

Bleached - "Kiss You Goodbye" (Dead Oceans)