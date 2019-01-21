THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 1/21/19

The new-year rush is on. Labels and promoters are dropping the tracks on us at a fast and furious pace. There are way more new, deserving, quality tracks than we can fit into two hours this week, so that obviously means that these 26 are pretty damn special. Get to know them, will ya?

10pm

MorMor - "Pass the Hours" (Don't Guess)

Ex Hex - "Cosmic Cave" (Merge)

Squid - "The Dial" (Speedy Wunderground)

(break)

James Blake - "Where's the Catch? (feat. André 3000)" (Republic)

Nick Waterhouse - "Song for Winners" (Innovative Leisure)

Cherry Glazerr - "Wasted Nun" (Secretly Canadian)

Big Wild - "City of Sound" (Counter)

Sharon Van Etten - "Seventeen" (Jagjaguwar)

A$AP Rocky - "Sundress" (Polo Grounds/RCA)

(break)

Priests - "The Seduction of Kansas" (Sister Polygon)

Broken Bells - "Shelter" (300 Entertainment/Aural Apothecary)

Lost Under Heaven - "Come" (Mute)

TENDER - "Closer Still" (Partisan)

11pm

Foals - "Exits" (Warner Bros.)

Beirut - "Landslide" (4AD)

Toro y Moi - "Ordinary Pleasure" (Carpark)

(break)

Steve Gunn - "Vagabond" (Matador)

Cautious Clay - "REASONS" (Cautious Clay/Dauntless Promotion)

White Lies - "Tokyo" ([PIAS])

Jealous of the Birds - "Blue Eyes" (Canvasback/Atlantic)

Sam Fender - "That Sound" (Polydor)

Georgia - "Started Out" (Domino)

(break)

Orville Peck - "Dead of Night" (Sub Pop)

SASAMI - "Not the Time" (Domino)

Fat White Family - "Feet" (Domino)

Moving Panoramas - "ADD Heart" (Modern Outsider)