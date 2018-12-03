THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 12/3/18

Video of Grimes - We Appreciate Power (Lyric Video)

A few weeks ago you were introduced to and amazingly off-the-wall track from Poppy that featured Grimes, and this week it's a brand new one from Claire Boucher herself. Yes, apparent differences between the two have surfaced in recent days, but they can sort that out between themselves while we enjoy their music on the show. Grimes' fifth album is expected sometime in early 2019.

On to the rest of the picks...

10pm

Cherry Glazerr - "Daddi" (Secretly Canadian)

Toro y Moi - "Freelance" (Carpark)

Sam Fender - "That Sound" (Polydor)

(break)

Grimes - "We Appreciate Power (feat. HANA)" (4AD)

Deerhunter - "Death in Midsummer" (4AD)

Nilüfer Yanya - "Heavyweight Champion of the Year" (ATO)

A$AP Rocky - "Sundress" (Polo Grounds/RCA)

Varsity - "The Dogs Only Listen to Him" (Run For Cover)

Grapetooth - "Blood" (Polyvinyl)

(break)

Disq - "Communication" (Saddle Creek)

Sufjan Stevens - "Lonely Man of Winter (Doveman Mix feat. Melissa Mary Ahern)" (Asthmatic Kitty)

Young Fathers - "Border Girl" (Ninja Tune)

11pm

Durand Jones and The Indications - "Don't You Know (feat. Aaron Frazer)" (Dead Oceans)

Methyl Ethel - "Real Tight" (4AD)

Bad Religion - "My Sanity" (Epitaph)

(break)

Liz Cooper & The Stampede - "Hey Man" (Sleepyhead/Thirty Tigers)

Starcrawler - "Hollywood Ending" (Rough Trade)

Iceage - "Balm of Gilead" (Matador)

Stealing Sheep - "Joking Me" (Heavenly/[PIAS])

Lana Del Rey - "Venice Bitch" (Interscope)

Bob Mould - "What Do You Want Me to Do" (Merge)

(break)

Sharon Van Etten - "Comeback Kid" (Jagjaguwar)

Perfect Son - "It's For Life" (Sub Pop)

Beach House - "Alien" (Sub Pop)