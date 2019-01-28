THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 1/28/19
New music to listen to while you're trapped inside this week.
I was more excited for this batch of tunes than I've been in a while. But hey, exciting up-and-comers like Nilüfer Yanya, Jealous of the Birds, Big Wild, and filous will do that to you. More familiar names abound as well (Deerhunter, Lana Del Rey, Foals, to name a few), so dig in and find a few to take home with you...
10pm
Jealous of the Birds - "Blue Eyes" (Canvasback/Atlantic)
Steve Gunn - "Vagabond" (Matador)
Sneaks - "Hong Kong to Amsterdam" (Merge)
(break)
Lana Del Rey - "hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but i have it" (Interscope)
Big Wild - "City of Sound" (Counter)
Foals - "Exits" (Warner Bros.)
Nilüfer Yanya - "In Your Head" (ATO)
Cautious Clay - "REASONS" (Cautious Clay/Dauntless Promotion)
RAT BOY - "DON'T HESITATE" (Hellcat/Parlophone)
(break)
Jenny Lewis - "Red Bull & Hennessy" (Warner Bros.)
Lost Under Heaven - "Come" (Mute)
Georgia - "Started Out" (Domino)
Orville Peck - "Dead of Night" (Sub Pop)
11pm
Stephen Malkmus - "Viktor Borgia" (Matador)
Priests - "The Seduction of Kansas" (Sister Polygon)
Sharon Van Etten - "Seventeen" (Jagjaguwar)
(break)
American Football - "Uncomfortably Numb (feat. Hayley Williams)" (Polyvinyl)
Squid - "The Dial" (Speedy Wunderground)
James Blake - "Where's the Catch? (feat. André 3000)" (Republic)
Perfect Son - "Lust" (Sub Pop)
Moving Panoramas - "ADD Heart" (Modern Outsider)
filous - "Bicycle (feat. klei)" (Ultra)
(break)
Deerhunter - "Plains" (4AD)
Cherry Glazerr - "Wasted Nun" (Secretly Canadian)
White Lies - "Tokyo" ([PIAS])
Ex Hex - "Cosmic Cave" (Merge)