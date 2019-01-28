THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 1/28/19

I was more excited for this batch of tunes than I've been in a while. But hey, exciting up-and-comers like Nilüfer Yanya, Jealous of the Birds, Big Wild, and filous will do that to you. More familiar names abound as well (Deerhunter, Lana Del Rey, Foals, to name a few), so dig in and find a few to take home with you...

10pm

Jealous of the Birds - "Blue Eyes" (Canvasback/Atlantic)

Steve Gunn - "Vagabond" (Matador)

Sneaks - "Hong Kong to Amsterdam" (Merge)

(break)

Lana Del Rey - "hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but i have it" (Interscope)

Big Wild - "City of Sound" (Counter)

Foals - "Exits" (Warner Bros.)

Nilüfer Yanya - "In Your Head" (ATO)

Cautious Clay - "REASONS" (Cautious Clay/Dauntless Promotion)

RAT BOY - "DON'T HESITATE" (Hellcat/Parlophone)

(break)

Jenny Lewis - "Red Bull & Hennessy" (Warner Bros.)

Lost Under Heaven - "Come" (Mute)

Georgia - "Started Out" (Domino)

Orville Peck - "Dead of Night" (Sub Pop)

11pm

Stephen Malkmus - "Viktor Borgia" (Matador)

Priests - "The Seduction of Kansas" (Sister Polygon)

Sharon Van Etten - "Seventeen" (Jagjaguwar)

(break)

American Football - "Uncomfortably Numb (feat. Hayley Williams)" (Polyvinyl)

Squid - "The Dial" (Speedy Wunderground)

James Blake - "Where's the Catch? (feat. André 3000)" (Republic)

Perfect Son - "Lust" (Sub Pop)

Moving Panoramas - "ADD Heart" (Modern Outsider)

filous - "Bicycle (feat. klei)" (Ultra)

(break)

Deerhunter - "Plains" (4AD)

Cherry Glazerr - "Wasted Nun" (Secretly Canadian)

White Lies - "Tokyo" ([PIAS])

Ex Hex - "Cosmic Cave" (Merge)