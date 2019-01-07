THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 1/7/19

It's been quite a while, over a month, actually, since I've done a proper BIG BEAT. The damn holidays got in the way and those were preceded by two best-of-2018 shows, so it's nice to be back to normal, playing the best two hours of new music that I've been able to track down this past week. Tracks from SASAMI (pitctured above), Cautious Clay, Deerhunter, Ladytron, HEALTH, and MorMor are just a few that are making debuts on the show this week.

10pm

Sam Fender - "That Sound" (Polydor)

Young Fathers - "Border Girl" (Ninja Tune)

Deerhunter - "Element" (4AD)

(break)

Ladytron - "Far From Home" (Self-Released)

Nilüfer Yanya - "Heavyweight Champion of the Year" (ATO)

Bob Mould - "What Do You Want Me to Do" (Merge)

Broken Bells - "Shelter" (300 Entertainment/Aural Apothecary)

Perfect Son - "It's For Life" (Sub Pop)

Iceage - "Balm of Gilead" (Matador)

(break)

Cautious Clay - "REASONS" (Cautious Clay/Dauntless Promotion)

Bad Religion - "My Sanity" (Epitaph)

Methyl Ethel - "Real Tight" (4AD)

Starcrawler - "Hollywood Ending" (Rough Trade)

HEALTH - "SLAVES OF FEAR" (Loma Vista/Concord)

11pm

Disq - "Communication" (Saddle Creek)

MorMor - "Pass the Hours" (Don't Guess)

(break)

The Faint - "Child Asleep" (Saddle Creek)

Cherry Glazerr - "Daddi" (Secretly Canadian)

A$AP Rocky - "Sundress" (Polo Grounds/RCA)

Taking Back Sunday - "All Ready to Go" (Craft/Concord)

Grimes - "We Appreciate Power (feat. HANA)" (4AD)

Durand Jones and The Indications - "Don't You Know (feat. Aaron Frazer)" (Dead Oceans)

(break)

The Growlers - "Who Loves the Scum?" (Beach Goth)

Stealing Sheep - "Joking Me" (Heavenly/[PIAS])

SASAMI - "Not the Time" (Domino)

Grapetooth - "Blood" (Polyvinyl)