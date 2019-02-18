THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 2/18/19

Lucy Dacus gave us a helluva set this past Friday night as one of the support acts for Sharon Van Etten at Thalia Hall, and after that performance the least we can do is play her latest single, a French/English cover of Edith Piaf's "La Vie En Rose." Also featured this week are Interpol, Charly Bliss, Weyes Blood, LCD Soundsystem, and tons more. Dig in and find something new to fall in love with...

10pm

Bob Mould - "Lost Faith" (Merge)

Jamila Woods - "ZORA" (Jagjaguwar)

Interpol - "Fine Mess" (Matador)

(break)

Maps - "Just Refelcting" (Mute)

Wild Belle - "Mockingbird" (Love Tone)

Broken Social Scene - "Boyfriends" (Arts & Crafts)

Nancy - "I'm Not Getting Sober, I'm Just Getting Older (Helluva Guy)" (B3SCI)

James Blake - "Where's the Catch? (feat. André 3000)" (Republic)

LCD Soundsystem - "Seconds (Electric Lady Sessions)" (Columbia/DFA)

(break)

Weyes Blood - "Everyday" (Sub Pop)

Theophilus London & Tame Impala - "Whiplash" (my bebey/independently popular.)

Swervedriver - "Spiked Flower" (Dangerbird)

Craig Finn - "Blankets" (Partisan)

11pm

Manics - "Deja Rendezvous" (Dim Mak)

Nilüfer Yanya - "In Your Head" (ATO)

Bayonne - "Drastic Measures" (Mom + Pop)

(break)

Charly Bliss - "Capacity" (Barsuk)

FONTAINES D.C. - "Big" (Partisan)

Lucy Dacus - "La Vie En Rose" (Matador)

Dear Boy - "Semester" (Easy Hell)

Sneaks - "Hong Kong to Amsterdam" (Merge)

Talos - "See Me" (BMG)

(break)

Tacocat - "Grains of Salt" (Sub Pop)

filous - "Bicycle (feat. klei)" (Ultra)

Ex Hex - "Tough Enough" (Merge)

TR/ST - "Gone" (Luminelle/Fat Possum)