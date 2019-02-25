THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 2/25/19

If you appreciate hearing a sound that's instantly recognizable, then have a listen to Albert Hammond Jr.'s "Fast Times." It'll take you right back to the early '00s when The Strokes ruled the music world...or, ruled the music world that many of us were living in at the time.

10pm

Craig Finn - "Blankets" (Partisan)

Charly Bliss - "Capacity" (Barsuk)

FONTAINES D.C. - "Big" (Partisan)

Christine and the Queens - "Comme si" (Capitol)

Interpol - "Fine Mess" (Matador)

Delicate Steve - "Selfie of a Man" (ANTI-)

Minor Poet - "Tropic of Cancer" (Sub Pop)

Theophilus London & Tame Impala - "Whiplash" (my bebey/independently popular.)

Manics - "Deja Rendezvous" (Dim Mak)

Albert Hammond Jr. - "Fast Times" (Red Bull)

Weyes Blood - "Everyday" (Sub Pop)

Maps - "Just Refelcting" (Mute)

Ex Hex - "Tough Enough" (Merge)

11pm

Foals - "On the Luna" (Warner Bros.)

Nancy - "I'm Not Getting Sober, I'm Just Getting Older (Helluva Guy)" (B3SCI)

Jamila Woods - "ZORA" (Jagjaguwar)

A. Swayze & The Ghosts - "Suddenly" (Rough Trade)

Bayonne - "Drastic Measures" (Mom + Pop)

LCD Soundsystem - "Seconds (Electric Lady Sessions)" (Columbia/DFA)

Better Oblivion Community Center - "Dylan Thomas" (Dead Oceans/Jagjaguwar)

Talos - "See Me" (BMG)

Bad Bad Hats - "Nothing Gets Me High" (Afternoon)

TR/ST - "Gone" (Luminelle/Fat Possum)

Bob Mould - "Lost Faith" (Merge)

Broken Social Scene - "Boyfriends" (Arts & Crafts)

Alex Lahey - "Don't Be So Hard on Yourself" (Dead Oceans)