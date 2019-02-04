THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 2/4/19

Well, hello! Yes, we'll gladly take another single from Interpol! "Fine Mess" follows closely on the heels of 2018's Marauder, and if you like what you hear, be sure to check them out on Thursday night at the Chicago Theatre. Sunflower Bean (another fine band from NYC) will open the show. Tickets here.

On to this week's picks...

10pm

RAT BOY - "DON'T HESITATE" (Hellcat/Parlophone)

Georgia - "Started Out" (Domino)

Phosphorescent - "C'est La Vie No. 2" (Dead Oceans)

(break)

Theophilus London & Tame Impala - "Whiplash" (my bebey/independently popular.)

Deerhunter - "Plains" (4AD)

Nilüfer Yanya - "In Your Head" (ATO)

Interpol - "Fine Mess" (Matador)

American Football - "Uncomfortably Numb (feat. Hayley Williams)" (Polyvinyl)

Sneaks - "Hong Kong to Amsterdam" (Merge)

(break)

Craig Finn - "Blankets" (Partisan)

Big Wild - "City of Sound" (Counter)

Foals - "Exits" (Warner Bros.)

Orville Peck - "Dead of Night" (Sub Pop)

11pm

Cautious Clay - "HONEST ENOUGH" (Self-Released)

Ex Hex - "Cosmic Cave" (Merge)

Lana Del Rey - "hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but i have it" (Interscope)

(break)

Andrew Bird - "Sisyphus" (Loma Vista/Concord)

Perfect Son - "Lust" (Sub Pop)

Jenny Lewis - "Red Bull & Hennessy" (Warner Bros.)

Empress Of, Perfume Genius, Jim-E Stack - "When I'm With Him" (Terrible)

Jealous of the Birds - "Blue Eyes" (Canvasback/Atlantic)

Field Medic - "henna tattoo" (Run For Cover)

(break)

James Blake - "Where's the Catch? (feat. André 3000)" (Republic)

Stephen Malkmus - "Viktor Borgia" (Matador)

filous - "Bicycle (feat. klei)" (Ultra)

RY X - "Bound" (BMG)