THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 3/11/19

You might remember us playing King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard on the show back in 2017, and with The Big Beat being a new music show, there was a HELLUVA lot of music from the band to choose from that year as they released five albums. Yes, five albums in a year. After that onslought they laid low in '18, but now they're back with, um, their first album of 2019. Are there more to come? No word on that yet, but we'll let you know if there is. Fishing For Fishies is due April 26. Dig into "Cyboogie" and all the rest below...

10pm

FONTAINES D.C. - "Big" (Partisan)

Weyes Blood - "Everyday" (Sub Pop)

Roosevelt - "Falling Back" (W Records)

(break)

Black Mountain - "Future Shade" (Jagjaguwar)

Hatchie - "Without a Blush" (Double Double Whammy)

Albert Hammond Jr. - "Fast Times" (Red Bull)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - "Cyboogie" (ATO)

Broken Social Scene - "Boyfriends" (Arts & Crafts)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "In the Capital" (Sub Pop)

(break)

SOAK - "Déjà Vu" (Rough Trade)

RY X - "Foreign Tides" (BMG)

FRENSHIP - "Remind You" (Counter)

11pm

Yola - "Faraway Look" (Easy Eye Sound)

Andrew Bird - "Manifest" (Loma Vista/Concord)

A. Swayze & The Ghosts - "Suddenly" (Rough Trade)

Foals - "On the Luna" (Warner Bros.)

(break)

The Get Up Kids - "Satellite" (Polyvinyl)

Kevin Morby - "No Halo" (Dead Oceans)

Ex Hex - "Rainbow Shiner" (Merge)

The National - "You Had Your Soul With You" (4AD)

Better Oblivion Community Center - "Dylan Thomas" (Dead Oceans/Jagjaguwar)

TR/ST - "Gone" (Luminelle/Fat Possum)

(break)

Stef Chura - "Method Man" (Saddle Creek)

Versing - "Tethered" (Hardly Art)

Local Natives - "When Am I Gonna Lose You?" (Loma Vista/Concord)