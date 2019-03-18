THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 3/18/19

Meg Duffy (Hand Habits) has played alongside a few Big Beat favorites over the years (The War on Drugs, Weyes Blood, and Kevin Morby) and this week she's front and center with her Saddle Creek release placeholder. We were going to recommend checking her out at The Hideout on April 4, but the show's already sold out. Sorry for the late notice! Maybe next time...

On to the rest!

10pm

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "In the Capital" (Sub Pop)

TR/ST - "Gone" (Luminelle/Fat Possum)

The National - "You Had Your Soul With You" (4AD)

(break)

American Football - "Every Wave to Ever Rise (feat. Elizabeth Powell)" (Polyvinyl)

SOAK - "Déjà Vu" (Rough Trade)

FONTAINES D.C. - "Big" (Partisan)

Karen O & Danger Mouse - "Turn the Light" (BMG)

Foals - "On the Luna" (Warner Bros.)

Black Mountain - "Future Shade" (Jagjaguwar)

(break)

James Blake - "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" (Republic)

Stef Chura - "Method Man" (Saddle Creek)

Andrew Bird - "Manifest" (Loma Vista/Concord)

11pm

Baroness - "Borderlines" (Abraxan Hymns)

Local Natives - "When Am I Gonna Lose You?" (Loma Vista/Concord)

Roosevelt - "Falling Back" (W Records)

(break)

Hand Habits - "can't calm down" (Saddle Creek)

The Get Up Kids - "Satellite" (Polyvinyl)

Hatchie - "Without a Blush" (Double Double Whammy)

Vampire Weekend - "Sunflower (feat. Steve Lacy)" (Columbia)

Weyes Blood - "Everyday" (Sub Pop)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - "Cyboogie" (ATO)

(break)

The Drums - "626 Bedford Avenue" (ANTI-)

Ex Hex - "Rainbow Shiner" (Merge)

Holly Herndon - "Eternal" (4AD)