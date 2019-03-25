THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 3/25/19
Come for the Tame Impala track, stay for Beach Slang, Jamila Woods, Broken Social Scene, and more.
Spending a bunch of time with the LCD live album Electric Lady Sessions this past week, I got to wondering why I'd only played the Heaven 17 and Human League covers from the record and not some of the LCD songs. I had no good answer for that, so here we go with "get innocuous." Oh, and Tame Impala dropped a new one this week. That's notable!
On to the music...
10pm
Local Natives - "When Am I Gonna Lose You?" (Loma Vista/Concord)
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - "Cyboogie" (ATO)
Hand Habits - "can't calm down" (Saddle Creek)
(break)
LCD Soundsystem - "get innocuous (electric lady sessions)" (Columbia/DFA)
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "In the Capital" (Sub Pop)
Hatchie - "Without a Blush" (Double Double Whammy)
Beach Slang - "AAA" (Quiet Panic/Bridge Nine)
Karen O & Danger Mouse - "Turn the Light" (BMG)
The Drums - "626 Bedford Avenue" (ANTI-)
(break)
Nilüfer Yanya - "Tears" (ATO)
The National - "You Had Your Soul With You" (4AD)
Holly Herndon - "Eternal" (4AD)
11pm
Tame Impala - "Patience" (Interscope)
SOAK - "Déjà Vu" (Rough Trade)
American Football - "Every Wave to Ever Rise (feat. Elizabeth Powell)" (Polyvinyl)
(break)
Jamila Woods - "EARTHA" (Jagjaguwar)
Black Mountain - "Future Shade" (Jagjaguwar)
Stef Chura - "Method Man" (Saddle Creek)
Broken Social Scene - "Can't Find My Heart" (Arts & Crafts)
James Blake - "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" (Republic)
Tyler Ramsey - "A Dream of Home" (Fantasy/Concord)
(break)
Angie McMahon - "Keeping Time" (Dualtone/eOne)
Vampire Weekend - "Sunflower (feat. Steve Lacy)" (Columbia)
Yves Tumor - "Lifetime" (Warp)