THE BIG BEAT Playlist - 3/25/19

Spending a bunch of time with the LCD live album Electric Lady Sessions this past week, I got to wondering why I'd only played the Heaven 17 and Human League covers from the record and not some of the LCD songs. I had no good answer for that, so here we go with "get innocuous." Oh, and Tame Impala dropped a new one this week. That's notable!

On to the music...

10pm

Local Natives - "When Am I Gonna Lose You?" (Loma Vista/Concord)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - "Cyboogie" (ATO)

Hand Habits - "can't calm down" (Saddle Creek)

(break)

LCD Soundsystem - "get innocuous (electric lady sessions)" (Columbia/DFA)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - "In the Capital" (Sub Pop)

Hatchie - "Without a Blush" (Double Double Whammy)

Beach Slang - "AAA" (Quiet Panic/Bridge Nine)

Karen O & Danger Mouse - "Turn the Light" (BMG)

The Drums - "626 Bedford Avenue" (ANTI-)

(break)

Nilüfer Yanya - "Tears" (ATO)

The National - "You Had Your Soul With You" (4AD)

Holly Herndon - "Eternal" (4AD)

11pm

Tame Impala - "Patience" (Interscope)

SOAK - "Déjà Vu" (Rough Trade)

American Football - "Every Wave to Ever Rise (feat. Elizabeth Powell)" (Polyvinyl)

(break)

Jamila Woods - "EARTHA" (Jagjaguwar)

Black Mountain - "Future Shade" (Jagjaguwar)

Stef Chura - "Method Man" (Saddle Creek)

Broken Social Scene - "Can't Find My Heart" (Arts & Crafts)

James Blake - "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" (Republic)

Tyler Ramsey - "A Dream of Home" (Fantasy/Concord)

(break)

Angie McMahon - "Keeping Time" (Dualtone/eOne)

Vampire Weekend - "Sunflower (feat. Steve Lacy)" (Columbia)

Yves Tumor - "Lifetime" (Warp)